Pick Up this Slim AUKEY 10000mAh Portable Charger for $15 w/ Code – 7/26/17

AUKEY’s latest portable charger has just gone on sale. It is typically priced at around $19.99, which is already a pretty good price for this portable charger. However now it is just $14.99, taking $5 off of its regular price, thanks to the promo code AUPOWER2 at checkout.

This power bank from AUKEY is a pretty slim one. And that’s a big deal actually. Think about it. You don’t want to be carrying a huge, heavy battery pack with you. But this slim battery pack is lighter as well as smaller, so it can actually fit in your pocket while you charge your smartphone. That’s a good thing for convenience. It doesn’t sport Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 but it does have fast charging thanks to its 2.4A port that is available here. This port will charge your device pretty quickly, the speed is similar to what you’d get out of Quick Charge 2.0, which is still pretty decent.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the AUKEY 10,000mAh Portable Charger

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime