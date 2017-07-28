Pick Up the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 for $259 – 7/28/17

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 is currently available over on eBay for just $259. That’s a great price for this smartphone, which is a bit older, but is still a great device. This is an unlocked version of the T-Mobile variant. So it will work on GSM networks, but not CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint, unfortunately. This is also a new model, and not a refurbished one.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 5 is a great smartphone, it sports a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, powered by the Exynos 7420 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is no micro SD card slot on this one, nor is there a removable battery. It does have a massive 3220mAh battery inside however, which will keep the Galaxy Note 5 going all day long. Additionally, the Galaxy Note 5 has the S Pen, which on this model can be inserted into its silo the wrong way and break some sensors so be careful. But the S Pen allows you to do all kinds of things on the Galaxy Note 5. This includes drawing, or even simply playing some new games. It’s a great tool that Galaxy Note users have grown to love over the years.

eBay is offering up free expedited shipping on the Galaxy Note 5, and it’ll arrive early next week. It does ship from within the US, so it will ship fairly quickly. Additionally, there are no taxes to be collected here, so it’s essentially just the $259 price tag and that’s it.