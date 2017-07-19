Pick Up a Refurbished Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker for $69 – 7/19/17

Bose’ ultra-popular SoundLink Color Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale over at eBay for just $69.99. That actually matches the all-time low for this Bluetooth speaker, even for a refurbished one. Brand new, this usually sells for $129, and refurbished for around $99. Bose products almost never go on sale (not even for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, typically), so this is a great time to pick one up.

The Bose SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker is a great speaker to pick up for a number of reasons. First off, it’s a fairly small speaker that looks great, and is available in a slew of colors. Bose also brings great battery life to this speaker, around 10-12 hours of continuous playback. And tying in with the battery life, it also has some great sounding audio. While it may not be everyone’s choice, Bose’ audio is pretty great, and there’s not much to complain about there. The Bose SoundLink Color is small enough to fit in your bag and take with you on the go. Unfortunately, it is not waterproof or all that great for the beach, but it is good for other outdoor get-togethers this summer.

eBay is offering free shipping on this product, and it ships from Bose’ factory in Massachusetts. This is sold by Bose’ own eBay store, so there’s no need to worry about getting a knock off or a product that simply doesn’t work. There’s also no taxes here for most people, so this is a great deal.