Pick Up a Refurbished Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99 – 6/5/17

Amazon has dropped the price of a refurbished Echo Dot to just $29.99. That is the lowest the refurbished model has ever been, with the previous low being around $37.99, making this is a great time to jump on the Alexa bandwagon. Amazon is offering it in both black and white at this price.

The Echo Dot is a great little, hockey puck-shaped, speaker that has the Alexa assistant built in. The speaker doesn’t put out incredible audio, but you are able to attach another speaker to the Echo Dot using a 3.5mm cable or Bluetooth. So at least there’s that. The Echo Dot can do everything the Echo can, but in a smaller size. The Echo Dot has Alexa, which allows you to control your smart home with your voice, it can also order you pizza, order an Uber and so much more. There are more and more skills being added to Alexa each and every day.

This price for the refurbished Echo Dot is only good for Amazon Prime members. If you aren’t an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry as you are still able to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime and you’ll be eligible to get the Echo Dot for just $29.99. Remember that this deal is only good today (or while supplies last), so you’ll want to pick it up before it’s gone.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime