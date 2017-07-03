Pick Up the RAVPower 26800 PD Portable Charger for $64 w/ Code – 7/3/17

RAVPower’s own power delivery portable charger is currently on sale over on Amazon. It is typically around $79.99, but right now you can pick it up for just $63.99 with the promo code RAVPB058 at checkout. That’s the lowest price this battery pack has ever been and makes it a great purchase.

Many of you may be looking at this battery pack and wondering why it’s $64, well let’s explain. This isn’t your normal battery pack. It has power delivery, which means it can output at up to 30W which is enough to power up something like the Nintendo Switch or the Apple Macbook Pro, both of which use USB-C. That’s a lot of power, and thus makes this price so high. It does have a 26,800mAh capacity, which is great as you can charge your phone, your laptop and even a tablet before it dies. There are two USB-A ports here as well as a USB-C port available, so you can charge three things simultaneously. Now the only real downside to this battery pack is how long it takes to charge. Now if you grab a power delivery or PD wall charger, it’ll recharge in a couple of hours. Otherwise, it’ll take around 5 hours to fully recharge, unfortunately. But it will keep you going for quite some time.

