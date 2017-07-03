Pick Up the Philips Hue Go Light (Works with Alexa) for $50 – 7/3/17

The Philips Hue Go Light is currently on sale over on Amazon, posted at a price of $50.04 (at the time of this writing, it has been fluctuating between $50.04 and $50.96). This light is typically $79.99 and almost never goes on sale, so it’s a great time to pick one up, especially if you are already invested in the Philips Hue ecosystem.

The Hue Go Light from Philips is the perfect light to make things look interesting in your home. It’s basically a big bowl that produces light and that light can be controlled with your voice or your smartphone. It handles millions of different colors, making it a rather interesting product to have behind a TV or shining on a wall. It offers around 300 lumen of output and about 3 hours of battery life. Which means you could take it with you, and not have it plugged in, but don’t expect it to last too long. It is compatible with all of Philips Hue’s other products as well. So if you already have the bridge, then you’ll be all set. If not, you’ll want to pick up the starter kit.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the Philips Hue Go Light

Buy the Philips Hue Starter Kit

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime