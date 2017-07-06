Pick Up the JBL Charge 2+ Bluetooth Speaker for $89.95 – 7/6/17

The JBL Charge 2+ is seeing its first meaningful price drop since launch right now on Amazon. It’s currently priced at $89.95, which is $10 off of its regular price. The JBL Charge 2+ has always been $99.95 until it dropped to $99.00 earlier this year.

JBL’s Charge 2+ is one of its many Bluetooth speakers, and this one is splashproof. What this means is, unlike the Flip 4 that was just released recently, it’s not waterproof. Meaning you can’t submerge it. But you can take it in the rain, or spill water on it. JBL even says that you can clean it off under running tap water. So that’s great to hear. There’s also a 6000mAh battery inside, which will get you about 12 hours of playback, and that’s pretty much the industry standard right now. The Charge 2+ has an interesting “Social Mode” included as well, this allows you to have up to three audio sources connected to the Charge 2+ to play audio from individually. Which means your friends could send music to the speaker to play as well. It does stream over Bluetooth and not WiFi, but it’s still great sounding audio.

