Pick Up the iRobot Roomba 690 for $325 – 7/31/17

The iRobot Roomba 690 is currently on sale for just $324.99 right now on Amazon. That’s $50 off of its regular price and also its lowest price ever. That makes this a great time to pick up the Roomba 690, which is a slightly upgraded version of the Roomba 650 which has been hugely popular over the past few months.

iRobot’s Roomba 690 is a robot vacuum that you can use to keep your home nice and clean. It can clean carpet and hardwood floors with ease. It does work with the Roomba app on your smartphone (both iOS and Android) which means that you can tell the vacuum to get started whenever you want. You are also able to tell the Roomba 690 when you want it to vacuum and clean up, by setting up different schedules and such. The Roomba 690 will create a map of your home so that it knows that it has cleaned the entire home. It will also return to its base once it runs out of battery, so that it can recharge.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast.

