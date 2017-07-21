Pick Up the iOttie Easy One Touch Air Vent Car Mount for $14 – 7/21/17

iOttie’s most popular car mount is currently on sale over at Amazon, coming in at just $14.07. This is about $6 off of its regular price, not quite its lowest price ever, but pretty close. This one is not magnetic, and instead has arms for holding your smartphone, so if you’ve been looking for a non-magnetic car mount, this is the one to pick up.

The iOttie Easy One Touch Air Vent Car Mount does attach to the air vent in your car, as you’d expect. It has adjustable arms for holding your smartphone in place, and it can support smaller smartphones as well as larger ones like the Galaxy S8 Plus or the LG V20. That’s what is great about this car mount is that it’s universal. It does attach to the air vent which puts it down and out of the way of your windshield so you can keep your eyes on the road, where they should be anyways. iOttie’s car mount here can be adjusted to be at different angles, since not everyone’s car vents are in the same spot or in the same angle.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the iOttie Air Vent Car Mount

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime