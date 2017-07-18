Pick Up the Fitbit Charge 2 for just $85 – 7/18/17

The Fitbit Charge 2 is currently on sale over at eBay, and it’s at its lowest price ever, of just $84.99. This is a manufacturer refurbished model, and not a brand new one. The new ones are typically priced at $129 – down from its regular price of $149 – and the refurbished ones are usually around $99. So this is a great deal for those looking to pick up a Fitbit Charge 2.

As you’d expect with the Fitbit Charge 2, this will track all of your activity. This includes things like your steps, how many miles you’ve walked or ran, how many calories you’ve burned and much more. The Charge 2 can also track your sleep, so you can see how well – or not so well – you’re sleeping at night. It’s an all-round fitness tracker and it’s great for anyone serious about fitness or even just serious about getting into shape. It works with the Fitbit app that’s on your smartphone – both iOS and Android – and syncs over Bluetooth. Fitbit quotes that you should get around 5 to 7 days of battery life out of a single charge on the Charge 2. Which is about the average for most fitness trackers these days.

eBay is offering up free shipping on this product and there’s no taxes in most areas. It does ship from the United States, so depending on where you are located, it should arrive within the next day or so. The seller, does accept returns, up to 30-day returns, so if something does go wrong with the product you will be covered.