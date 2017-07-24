Pick Up the Fitbit Alta HR for $129 – 7/24/17

The Fitbit Alta HR is currently on sale over on Amazon for just $129. This is $20 off of the regular price, and it also marks one of the first price drops for the Fitbit Alta HR. It was announced earlier this year, and hasn’t really budged, in terms of dropping its price just yet.

Fitbit’s Alta HR is the company’s latest fitness tracker, but it’s not really a “new” fitness tracker. It’s essentially a slightly upgraded Fitbit Alta that has a heart rate sensor included, and that’s why it’s $20 more expensive right now. The Alta HR can do everything you’d expect it to do. And that it can track your steps, track your calories burned, track your sleep and even your workouts. It can actually track a number of different workouts, including the elliptical, running, playing a sport or lifting weights, to name a few. Fitbit says that the battery in the Alta HR can last you around 5-7 days depending on your usage, which is quite average for activity trackers, but much better than most smartwatches.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the Fitbit Alta HR

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime