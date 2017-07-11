Pick Up The Fitbit Alta Fitness Tracker For Just $99 – 07/11/2017

Whether it’s tracking how many floors you climb or you simply want assistance in counting your steps and calories, fitness trackers like the Fitbit Alta are perfect for staying on top of your fitness goals and relaying the necessary information to you which can help you achieve those goals. The Fitbit Alta is one of Fitbit’s newer trackers, though this isn’t the second generation Alta which comes with the heart rate sensor.

As a fitness tracker the Fitbit Alta is capable of tracking a number of different activities for you. It can track your steps, your distance, your calories burned, how many floors you’ve climbed, and it’s capable of monitoring your sleep to help you get a better night’s rest, though to go over the sleep data you will need to interact with the Fitbit companion app on your smartphone or log into the Fitbit dashboard on a computer. Any of the other stats like steps and distance can be viewed right on the display of the tracker so you can check them at any time, even when out during exercise. The Fitbit Alta comes with up to a five day battery life, and it’s capable of sending you alerts for most of your notifications including messages, emails, calls, and social media. It will also nudge you to move by sending you reminders if you’ve been inactive for a certain period of time, and you can use it as a silent alarm.