Pick Up the Cowin E-7 ANC Bluetooth Over-ear Headphones for $38 w/ Code – 7/12/17

Cowin’s very popular E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are currently on sale over on Amazon for half price. They are priced at $69.99, but with the promo code 42YFK63R that brings the price all the way down to $37.99, making it an absolute steal for what you’re getting here.

This pair of headphones are wireless, and allow you to use them with virtually any device. This includes devices like the Moto Z or the iPhone 7 which have removed the headphone jack. It connects over Bluetooth, and provides active noise cancellation, which makes them a great pair of headphones to take with you when traveling. There is also a 3.5mm jack available for those times where the battery dies. Cowin notes that these headphones have about 30 hours of battery life included, which is pretty incredible, even for a pair of headphones that includes active noise cancellation. There are large 40mm drivers in each ear which drive some pretty incredible sounding audio to your ears. While it may not bring you high fidelity audio, they do bring some pretty incredible sounding audio which is just as important at this point. Finally, there is a 18-month warranty from Cowin on these headphones, so if anything should happen, you’ll be covered.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

