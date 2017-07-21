Pick Up the BRAVEN BRV-X Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99 – 7/21/17

BRAVEN isn’t the most well-known brand for audio, it’s a bit more well-known for its rugged speakers, and has recently gotten into the headphone game. And right now, one of its most popular Bluetooth speakers is currently on sale for just $99. This is the BRV-X which is a super rugged Bluetooth speaker with some great sound, and it’s normally priced at $199, so it’s essentially 50% off of its regular price.

The BRV-X is a great Bluetooth speaker for a number of reasons. It has IPX7 waterproofing included, and it also has a shockproof exterior. So that means that you can drop it and it won’t break, or drop it in the pool and it’ll still work as expected. BRAVEN has also included a 5200mAh battery for charging smartphones and other USB devices. So you could plug in your smartphone while it’s streaming music. Definitely a nice addition there. The BRV-X has built-in noise-cancelling microphones, so you can take calls on the go if needed. It also has two drivers inside, which output some incredible sounding music. Now this isn’t high-fidelity audio, but it is still some great sounding audio from the BRAVEN BRV-X.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You'll get 30 days free (if you're a student, you get 6 months), and then it's $99/year.

