Pick Up AUKEY’s 4 USB Outlet, 2 AC Outlet Power Adapter for $16 w/ Code – 7/19/17

AUKEY has a pretty impressive power adapter on sale today. It has two AC outlets, along with four USB ports for charging up all of your gadgets, and it’s just $16 right now when you use the promo code AUKEYPA5 at checkout. This deal is only good for the next few days, so you’ll need to act fast on this one.

This AUKEY power adapter is a nice one to pick up. It has four USB ports (and actually $16 is what you’d pay for a 4-port USB hub, and this one adds two AC outlets for good measure), so you can charge your smartphone, tablet or really anything else, without using the AC outlets. These USB ports can output 2.4A each or up to 6A total. So if you are using three of the four ports, it’ll drop down from 2.4A. It’s a compact power adapter that you can toss in your bag along with you, and it can extend the outlets available in your hotel room. Since some hotel rooms are pretty stingy when it comes to wall outlets. There’s no Quick Charge functionality here, but at this price, that’s basically expected.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

