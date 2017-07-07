Pick Up AUKEY’s 16,000mAh QC3.0 Battery Pack for $23 w/ code – 7/7/17

AUKEY has discounted its best selling Quick Charge 3.0 battery pack, to just $23. This is about $12 off of its regular price making it an absolute steal. You’ll just need to use the promo code AUPRIME2 at checkout.

This battery pack from AUKEY has a capacity of 16,000mAh and it does also support Quick Charge 3.0. What this means is that users will be able to charge smartphones and such much quicker than normal. Of course, Quick Charge 3.0 is backwards compatible as well, so devices like the Galaxy S8 which does not support Quick Charge 3.0, will still get some quick charging. There’s also AUKEY’s own AiO technology which charges at up to 2.4A, depending on what your device can handle. This battery pack also has a flashlight thrown in which makes it great for camping or even when the power goes out. Finally, it’s a pretty thin battery pack, and one that you could slip into your pocket if you wanted too.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the AUKEY 16,000mAh QC3.0 Battery Pack

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime