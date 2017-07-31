Pick Up AUKEY’s 10-Port USB Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3 for $30 w/ Code – 7/31/17

AUKEY has a pretty great deal on its massive 10-port USB charger. This is currently on sale for $30, which is down from its list price of $34.99. So not a huge discount, really, but still worth jumping on. To get it for $30, you’ll need to use the promo code AUKEYPA6 at checkout, and that will get you 14% off of the regular price.

This USB charger from AUKEY is pretty impressive, it has 10 USB ports, and two of those use Quick Charge 3.0. So if you have a compatible device, you’ll be able to quickly charge up that device in a moment’s notice. Quick Charge 3.0 touts that it can get you to 80% in about 35 minutes, which is pretty impressive. Quick Charge 3.0 is also backwards compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 1.0 and conventional charging. The other 8 ports here use AUKEY’s proprietary AiO Power, which will talk with your device to deliver the amount of current it can take without damaging the device. So it’s a form of quick charging, but it’s not as fast as Quick Charge 3.0. It typically caps out at about 2.4A.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

