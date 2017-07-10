Pick Up The ASUS ZenWatch 3 for just $195 – 7/10/17

The ASUS ZenWatch 3 is currently priced at $194.99 over on Amazon. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen for a new ZenWatch 3, but it is pretty close. The ZenWatch 3 is typically priced around $229, and usually sticks to that price. The beige model is the one that is on sale for $194.99. The black model is a bit more pricey at $204.99, as of this writing.

ASUS’ ZenWatch 3 was announced last fall and was the company’s first round smartwatch. It’s running on Android Wear, but doesn’t yet have the Android Wear 2.0 update. It will be getting it, but it hasn’t rolled out just yet. Since it does run on Android Wear, that means that it is compatible with Android devices running Lollipop and later, as well as iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad. Which is great for those that use both platforms. This smartwatch does say that it can last longer than a day, of course that all depends on your usage of the ZenWatch 3. And it has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the ASUS ZenWatch 3

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime