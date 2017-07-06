Pick Up the Anker PowerPort 6 for $20 w/ code – 7/6/17

Anker’s very popular PowerPort 6 USB desktop charger is currently on sale for just $20. That’s down from its regular price of $26.99, and it also marks its lowest price ever. However you do need a promo code to get it for $20 and that promo code is GEYC7LFE. So make sure you use the promo code GEYC7LFE at checkout to get the discount.

The Anker PowerPort 6 is a 6-port USB desktop charger, which makes it easy to charge up all of your gadgets with just one wall outlet. The PowerPort 6 does not support Quick Charge 2.0 nor 3.0, but it does have Anker’s own PowerIQ Technology, which makes it easier to quickly charge up your smartphone. PowerIQ will output at up to 2.4A, depending on if your device can support that much power or not. Which is still more than a conventional charger. This product will output up to 60W total. Which is pretty much standard for something with this many ports.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the Anker PowerPort 6

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime