Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 5 Vs. Huawei P10

Introduction

Huawei and OnePlus are two heavyweight China-based smartphone vendors that are known for making high-quality Android devices. Huawei, of course, is a well-established network equipment behemoth that manufactures not just its smartphones in-house, but also designs and develops its own mobile chipsets under the HiSilicon Kirin brand. OnePlus, on the other hand, is a relatively new entrant to the world of smartphones, launching its first-ever device back in 2014. In this short time, however, the brand has gone from strength to strength, and is today, one of the Android vendors to be reckoned with. The company’s latest handset, the OnePlus 5, has got off to a rollicking start, and is widely believed to be in line to become the best-selling OnePlus device in the company’s short, but eventful history. The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus handsets, on the other hand, were introduced earlier this year at the MWC trade show in Barcelona to a generally warm reception from consumers and the media alike, helping the company cement its number one position in the Chinese smartphone market. While there are plenty of differences between the two devices, there are also some notable similarities, which is why we’ve decided to compare them against one another to see which one comes out on top and why.

Specifications

OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 has dominated the news cycle in large sections of the online tech media over the past few months, and it’s not difficult to see why. The company’s previous flagships all offered premium hardware and feature-rich software at prices that were only a little more than half of what similar devices from Samsung, Sony or Apple normally sell for, and as was expected, OnePlus carried on with that tradition by pricing the base model of its latest flagship at just $479 in the U.S. While not everybody is enamored with the device’s uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 7 Plus, the fact still remains that it is difficult to argue against the price-performance ratio of the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 5 features a 1080p Optic AMOLED screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that comes with an integrated 64-bit CPU with eight custom Kryo cores. While four of those cores are clocked at 1.9GHz, the other four are clocked significantly higher at up to 2.45GHz. The chip also incorporates the Adreno 540 GPU for all its graphics processing needs. In terms of memory and storage, the device comes in two different versions – one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, and another, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 5 ships with a dual-camera module on the back with gyro-based EIS and a dual-LED flash. While one of the cameras incorporates a 16-megapixel Sony sensor with an f/1.7 lens, the other one comes with a 20-megapixel sensor that’s paired with an f/2.6 telephoto lens. The front-facing camera on the OnePlus 5 also comes with a 16-megapixel sensor, but with 1.0μm pixels and a lens that has an f/2.0 aperture. As far as videos are concerned, while the front-facing camera can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps, the rear-facing module can actually shoot 4K videos at 30fps and full HD videos at up to 120fps. On the software side of things, the device comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed in the form of Oxygen OS.

Connectivity features on the OnePlus 5 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA and Bluetooth 5.0, while cellular connectivity includes support for 34 different frequency bands. The device also supports GPS with A-GPS and GLONASS, while sensors include a fingerprint scanner, an NFC chip, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a proximity sensor and a magnetometer. The device ships with a USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing, but also keeps the 3.5mm audio port for backwards compatibility with older headphones and audio systems. The OnePlus 5 carries a non-removable 3,300mAh battery and, measures 152.2mm in length, 74.1mm in width and 7.3mm in thickness while weighing in at 153 grams.

Huawei P10

The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are the two flagship smartphones from the Chinese electronics giant this year. The object of our attention today, the P10, is the smaller of the two devices with a 5.1-inch display as opposed to the more standard 5.5-inch panel that can be found on its larger sibling. The P10 has an all-metal build with slightly curved edges that gives it an elegant look, while two of the models also use a diamond back cut for enhanced grip. Overall, its a great little device wrapped in an aesthetically pleasing package, although, there’s no real design flourish really that makes it stand out from any other smartphone in the market right now.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Huawei P10 features a 5.1-inch IPS-NEO LCD screen that comes with a a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC that comes with an octa-core CPU clocked at a maximum of 2.4GHz along with the ARM Mali-G71 MP8 GPU for graphics. In terms of RAM and storage, the device ships with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of built-in storage that can be expanded with the help of a microSD card of up to 256GB in capacity.

As for the cameras, the Huawei P10 ships with a dual rear-camera module that incorporates a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, both paired with lenses developed in association with German optics major Leica. The camera comes with an f/2.2 lens, optical image stabilization (OIS), 2x lossless zoom, PDAF and Laser AF, alongside a dual-LED, dual tone flash. The camera is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 30 fps and standard 1080p videos at up to 60 fps. On the front, the device offers an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 lens for selfies and video chats.

The rest of the hardware on the Huawei P10 includes a 3,200mAh battery with fast charging. Cellular connectivity includes support for GSM, HSPA and LTE technologies, while local connectivity includes support for Bluetooth 4.2, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DLNA, WiFi Direct, and Wi-Fi hotspot (tethering). The device comes with a fingerprint scanner on the front, an NFC chip on the back and a USB Type-C port on the bottom for charging and data syncing. On the software side of things, the Huawei P10 ships with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box in the form of EMUI (Emotion UI) 5.1. The device measures 145.3mm in length, 69.3mm in width and 7mm in thickness, while weighing in at 145 grams.

And The Winner Is …

The Final Word

We decided to give it to the OnePlus 5, but to be perfectly honest, it wouldn’t have been too much of an upset had the Huawei P10 won this comparison. That’s because much like the latest OnePlus flagship, the Huawei device also comes with top-notch build quality and high-performance hardware. However, there are a few little things that swayed the result in OnePlus’ favor. First off – the screen size. Sure, it’s a matter of personal preference, but at a time when most people are consuming a boatload of media on their smartphones and most vendors are raising the screen sizes to match the demand for larger displays, 5.1-inches just doesn’t cut it any more. Not for most of users anyways, although, there are probably many who’d like to differ. Secondly, the OnePlus 5 has hands-down the better cellular connectivity options of the two, given its support for 34 frequency bands across the spectrum. That’s especially true in places like the U.S., where the Huawei device just doesn’t support all the frequency bands of the major GSM operators like, AT&T and T-Mobile. Finally, companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi are relatively more developer-friendly compared to many other vendors, which is why there’s a lot of developer activity around the OnePlus 5. As it is, Oxygen OS is much closer in its look and feel to pure Android than EMUI, making the OnePlus 5, in our book, the clear winner in today’s comparison.