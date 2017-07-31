Peel Super Thin Case for the Galaxy S8 Review

There are a ton of case makers out there that make cases for the high-end and most popular smartphones, like the Galaxy S8. But there’s a somewhat new competitor out there in Peel. The company has been around for about 4 years now, and it creates some super thin cases for some of the most popular devices out there. But how does its cases compare to others out there? How can it stand out? Easily. Peel creates cases that match the colors (almost) of the devices it supports, essentially adding a bit of grip to the device as well as removing the branding that many smartphone makers put on its devices. Not to mention it’s fairly thin, which is a great thing, as many people don’t like having a bulky case on their smartphone.

Peel sent out all three colors of its Galaxy S8 case, that’s the Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver and the Black. For the most of the review period, we’ve been using the Orchid Gray color, since that is the color of the Galaxy S8 that we have, and it looks great. It doesn’t match the Galaxy S8’s color completely, but it is pretty close. It does also cover up the Samsung logo on the back (the black one doesn’t, perhaps since this is an Orchid Gray Galaxy S8?) which gives the Galaxy S8 a fairly clean look. Obviously there are holes for all of the ports, cameras, fingerprint sensor, buttons and such. There are three separate cut outs on the back for the flash/heart rate monitor, camera and the fingerprint sensor. There’s a bit of a ridge around the camera, which keeps the camera protected, in this very thin case.

Now this case does add some grip to the Galaxy S8, which is sorely needed, since the device is made of glass and is pretty slippery already. With this case, you are still able to easily access the headphone jack and the USB-C port, which is nice. Additionally, wireless charging does still work – not a huge surprise since thicker cases still work with wireless charging. Now one thing that’s worth pointing out is that due to how thin this case is, it isn’t that durable. There’s a slight bend in the case near the top of the device, which I’m not sure how it got there, and it’s not really noticeable, but once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Now this doesn’t affect the device or cause damage to it, so it’s not that big of a deal, but still worth noting here.

One of the big downsides to this case is the fact that it doesn’t really protect the display. Now it does cover the sides of the device, but it doesn’t have a lip over the display. So if you do drop your Galaxy S8 and the glass hits the ground, it’s likely going to shatter. Obviously that’s not something that anyone wants to happen. But that is one of the prices you pay for opting for a thinner case over a larger, more rugged case like something from OtterBox.

Peel doesn’t sell its cases on Amazon, so you’ll have to pick it up straight from its website (linked below). Peel’s Galaxy S8 cases are about $24.99. Which may seem a bit pricey for something so thin, especially when there are plenty of other cases on Amazon that are under $10. But I think it’s worth the price. This is one of the cases that I have absolutely loved having on my Galaxy S8, in fact, I’ve mostly forgotten that it was on there, since it feels so seamless on the Galaxy S8. Peel does sell cases for other devices, that includes the Google Pixel, Pixel XL and a number of other devices – mostly Apple products though.