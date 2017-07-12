Paranoid Android Updated To v7.2.0, New Features Are Here

The Paranoid Android (PA) Team has released a new version of its custom operating system based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, bringing the Paranoid Android (PA) ROM version up to 7.2.0. The latest update fixes numerous issues that have been previously reported on by PA 7.1.2 users across the Internet, and includes a handful of new features while also improving existing ones. Furthermore, the list of compatible Android smartphones has been updated with new models, and compatibility for additional devices is said to be coming eventually.

The list of changes introduced with Paranoid Android 7.2.0 is quite generous and includes general fixes and improvements for the entire smartphone lineup compatible with the custom ROM, as well as specific changes available only to certain models, including the OnePlus 3 and 3T, and Google Pixel and Pixel XL. One of the new features introduced in version 7.2.0 is called Accidental Touch. It was designed to detect whenever the touchscreen is in use and automatically disable the on-screen and hardware navigation buttons in order to prevent accidental presses. Another addition is Pocket Lock, which should help in preventing accidental device use whenever the smartphone resides in one’s pocket. Furthermore, the Color Engine feature which was first introduced in Paranoid Android 7.1.2 has been further enhanced and it now allows users to set a new gray color option for both the primary and accent colors on the user interface. And lastly, the Paranoid Android Team has apparently partnered with the creators of Shuttle+ in order to include the aforementioned music application in the latest PA build.

As per usual, Paranoid Android 7.2.0 is a custom ROM and thus it requires a compatible smartphone with root access and custom recovery installed. The updated list of compatible devices now includes the OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus One (bacon) and OnePlus X (onyx), the Xiaomi Mi 5 (Gemini), the Google Nexus 5X, Nexus 6 (shamu), Nexus 6P, Pixel and Pixel XL, the LeEco Le Pro3, and the Nextbit Robin. The Paranoid Android Team also plans on launching the latest build on certain Sony smartphones which have yet to be decided, and the developers have invited PA users to vote for which Sony Xperia devices should be supported in the future.