OxygenOS Open Beta Builds 20 & 11 Hit OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T

OnePlus is launching a new OxygenOS beta update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The update arrives as the Open Beta 20 build for the OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 11 for the newer smartphone, and includes a handful of bug fixes and optimizations, such as various visual improvements added to the Weather widget and new performance optimizations meant to prevent various third-party applications from crashing.

Another change introduced in OxygenOS open beta 20 and 11 includes a new, optimized calculation method for data usage statistics which should result in more accurate tracking. Furthermore, the battery saver indicator changed from an orange status bar to a straightforward notification, and the expanded screenshot function has been further optimized to support capture while videos and GIFs are playing. This particular feature is still marked as “experimental” so it will likely go through additional changes before it will be ready for the general public. As far as bug fixes are concerned, the latest builds solve various third-party app crashes, and following the update, the two smartphones should now correctly display the battery status of technically unsupported Bluetooth devices. Lastly, the changelog also mentions a fix to the Weather application which would cause the app to fail in retrieving forecast data.

The latest OxygenOS Open Beta update is available for download over the air (OTA) on all OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T that already run the previous Open Beta build. These devices should receive an update notification in the coming hours and the updating process should be similar to previous public OS updates, meaning that users are advised to apply the latest build over an active Wi-Fi network and ensure their handsets have at least 50 percent of battery charge left. All OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T owners can sign up for participating in the beta program on the company’s official forums. Keep in mind that once a user migrates their smartphone to the Open Beta branch, the device will no longer receive official stable software updates but instead, they will only be receiving Open Beta builds. Of course, there’s always the option of moving back to the Stable branch, however, such a transition requires a full wipe of the device’s memory prior to flashing of a stable, official OxygenOS build.