OxygenOS 3.6.0 Hits OnePlus 2 With June 2017 Security Patch

While the OnePlus 2 is never getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update as confirmed by the manufacturer last month, its users can at least remain up to date with the latest security patch from Google, thanks to the rollout of the OxygenOS 3.6.0 update to the phone. Although the new software package doesn’t bring any major end user additions, it does include quite a significant fix to most known security problems that were previously troubling the OnePlus 2.

Additionally, the latest OxygenOS update adds a fix to all 4G VoLTE issues troubling some users in India as well as a connectivity issue that was preventing OnePlus 2 units in the country from automatically registering on 4G networks. In Turkey, meanwhile, the update refreshes the time zone to GMT+3. Keep in mind that the Chinese manufacturer is rolling out the update over the air, which means that some of you may not receive it immediately as it will initially reach only a small percentage of users and gradually be distributed on a global level. Users who are keen to download the new software package as soon as possible can try scanning for it manually from the System Update section of the “About Phone” menu in the device’s Settings app. Over the next few days, the OxygenOS 3.6.0 update is expected to complete its rollout to all active OnePlus 2 devices.

The OnePlus 2 originally launched as a significantly more affordable alternative to 2015 Android flagships. It resembles its predecessor, the OnePlus One, in a number of ways, being visually rather similar to the 2014 model. As a quick reminder, the device is 151.8 x 74.9 x 9.9mm in size and features a premium, metallic frame, in addition to sporting a 5.5-inch LTPS LCD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It was offered in variants with 3GB and 4GB of RAM, i.e. 16GB and 64GB of internal flash memory, with both models being powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 810 system-on-chip (SoC) featuring eight 64-bit cores configured in two four-core clusters and the high-performance one being clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.8GHz. The phone includes a 3,300mAh battery and a 13-megapixel rear camera with a dual-LED flash and laser autofocus, in addition to featuring a 5-megapixel front sensor.