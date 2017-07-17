OUKITEL’s GearBest Flash Sale Includes Big Discounts On 12 Phones

Although OUKITEL has new smartphones on the way (including the OUKITEL K3 and a new version of the OUKITEL U11 Plus), neither are available just yet. However, OUKITEL has now announced that it has partnered with GearBest to offer a selection of its most popular smartphones at discounted prices. The sale which includes 12 different OUKITEL models starts today (July 17) and will be in effect until July 24.

OUKITEL K10000 & K10000 Pro

The first of the phones on sale is actually two different models of the same phone, the OUKITEL K10000 and the K10000 Pro. The K10000 line has proved to be especially popular among buyers looking for longer levels of battery life, as both the K10000 and the K10000 Pro come equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery. However, the rest of the specs are not that bad either, although the Pro version is the more powerful as it comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core SoC. As well as a 13-megapixel camera, Android 7.0 (Nougat) and more. In terms of the current sale, the K10000 Pro is now available priced at only $179.99, while the standard K10000 can be picked up at only $136.99.

OUKITEL K6000, K6000 Pro & K6000 Plus

Those looking for an even more affordable smartphone may want to check out the K6000, the K6000 Pro, and the K6000 Plus. This is another line which places its focus on battery life as this line ranges in capacity from 6,000 mAh to 6,080 mAh. As for the rest of the specs, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus is the more premium device as it comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6750T octa-core SoC. As well as a 16-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, Android 7.0 (Nougat), and more. As for the prices, the K6000 is currently the most affordable option as it is on sale for only $89.99, while the K6000 Pro can be picked up for only $135.99. Lastly, the K6000 Plus with its upgraded specs is now on sale priced at only $161.99.

OUKITEL U20 Plus & U22

The OUKITEL U20 Plus & U22 are two phones that place their focus on camera capabilities, and in particular, the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup. In fact, the OUKITEL U22 takes things to the next level as it comes with a dual camera configuration on the front of the device as well. However, the big selling point with the U20 Plus (over the U22) is that the U20 Plus comes with 4G LTE support (compared to the U22’s 3G support). In either case, both smartphones are now available at extremely low prices, with the U20 Plus now available at only $91.99 and the U22 at only $69.99.

OUKITEL U13, U15 Pro, & U15S

Likewise, those looking for super affordable smartphones will likely want to check out the OUKITEL U13, the U15 Pro, and the U15S. As part of the sale, all of these smartphones are priced in and around the $100 marker, which is a great price considering the specs that are on offer. For instance, the OUKITEL U13 comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and is now available at only $106.99. While the OUKITEL U15 Pro with its aluminium metal body, 3GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage is even more affordable, priced at only $99.99. Lastly, the OUKITEL U15S which packs a thin body, 4GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage can now be picked up at only $109.99.

OUKITEL U7 Plus

Another super affordable smartphone is the OUKITEL U7 Plus. Although this is a budget priced smartphone, it is one which comes equipped with a fingerprint sensor, as well as 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6737 quad-core SoC. As well as a 5.5-inch display, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, and Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). In terms of the price, the OUKITEL U7 Plus is the most affordable phone available through this sale, as it now only costs $84.99 to buy.

OUKITEL U11 Plus

Last up is the OUKITEL U11 Plus. This is another smartphone that looks to pack in the specs, while maintaining a very low and competitive price. In terms of those specs, the OUKITEL U11 Plus comes equipped with a 5.7-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6750T octa-core SoC. In addition to a fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, 4G LTE support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As for the price, the OUKITEL U11 Plus can now be picked up for as little as $149.99.

As to be expected, all of the above sales are limited in both time and quantity. So although the prices are good until July 24, these smartphones will only remain available while stock permits. So those interested in any of the listed smartphones will likely want to take advantage of the sale sooner rather than later. Full details on all of the mentioned models available through the link below.