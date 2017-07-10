OUKITEL U22 With Dual Front, Dual Rear Cameras On Sale For $69.99

The OUKITEL U22 is one of the latest smartphones to come through from OUKITEL and is one which places its focus on its camera abilities, as well as its price. For instance, this is a smartphone that has been available at times for as little as $69.99, although those price drops have often been limited promotions, which sell out pretty quickly. Now however, the OUKITEL U22 is about to become available through Aliexpress as part of its Tech Discovery promotion. On this occasion, not only will the OUKITEL U22 once again be available at the $69.99 price, but it will be for an extended period, and without any stock limitations.

One of the key selling points with the OUKITEL U22 is its camera capabilities, as this is a smartphone that not only comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup, but also a dual front camera setup. In short, it has four cameras in total. The rear camera configuration is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel camera, and backed up by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. While the front configuration includes an 8-megapixel primary camera, along with another 2-megapixel secondary camera. The idea being that whichever facing camera configuration is used, the user can expect an SLR-like image quality. Those interested in taking a closer look at the camera performance of the OUKITEL U22 might want to check out how it stacks up against the likes of the iPhone 7 Plus in the new OUKITEL U22 comparison video below.

Cameras aside, the rest of the specs and features on offer with the OUKITEL U22 are worth noting. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6580A quad-core processor (clocking at 1.3 GHz). In addition, the OUKITEL U22 comes equipped with a microSD slot for additional storage (up to 32GB), as well as dual-SIM support, a 5.5-inch display (along with a 1280 x 720 resolution), a 2,700 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). In terms of the band compatibility, the OUKITEL U22 is designed to work on 2G and 3G networks, and in pretty much any country. While the OUKITEL U22 is also available to buy in two different colors. The $69.99 price will be available starring from July 11 and will remain in effect until July 18. More details available through the link below.