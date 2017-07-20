OUKITEL K6000 Plus Now In Matte Black, Software Update Released

The OUKITEL K6000 Plus is not a new smartphone as it has been available to buy now for a few months. However, OUKITEL has now announced that it is making available a new color option for those looking for something a little different. Up until now, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus had been only available in either a grey or a gold color option, starting from this week though, it will also be available in a brand new Matt Black edition.

Other than the color, the rest of what the OUKITEL K6000 Plus offers remains the same. Meaning this smartphone still offers a good degree of battery life due to the inclusion of a 6,080 mAh capacity battery. This is not only a smartphone designed to ensure it can last for longer periods of time, but is also one which is designed to be charged rapidly. When used with the included 12V/2A fast charger, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus is able to replenish its 6,080 mAh capacity in full, in around 100 minutes. As for the rest of the specs, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. A 16-megapixel camera can be found on the back, while an 8-megapixel camera can be found on the front.

In addition to confirming the latest color, OUKITEL has also confirmed that last week saw the release of the latest FOTA update for the OUKITEL K6000 Plus. This update comes in the form of OUKITEL_K6000_Plus_V18_20170711(R18) and brings with it three main aspects. The first is a new HDR mode for the camera, the second is a change to the UI, and the third is fixes for various issues, including an app error report bug. OUKITEL K6000 Plus owners should see the update arriving naturally over the air and through the phone’s built-in update tool. Although, those who have rooted their phone will have to manually apply the update. For those users, OUKITEL has provided the tools, the process, and of course, the update. For those looking to pick up the new Matte Black OUKITEL K6000 Plus, while it will become available through a number of online retailers in the coming days, right now the only place to get it is through OUKITEL’s official Aliexpress store.