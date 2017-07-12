OUKITEL K3 To Offer Four Cameras, Large Battery, & Symmetry

OUKITEL has now confirmed that it has a new smartphone on the way, the OUKITEL K3. Which according to OUKITEL, is expected to be released during August of this year. While the full details on the OUKITEL K3 have not been provided yet, OUKITEL has confirmed some of the main selling points, including a focus on cameras, on design, and on battery life.

What is interesting about the OUKITEL K3 is that this is a smartphone that comes with four cameras in total. This includes a dual camera configuration on the front, as well as a dual camera configuration on the back. What’s more, is that both the front and back dual camera configurations seem to be identical. Consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera (interpolated to 16MP), along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. Presumably offering users the exact same image quality and experience irrespective of whether the front or back camera is used. Which actually seems to be one of the main marketing points with the OUKITEL K3, as in addition to the identical camera confirmation, OUKITEL is going with a symmetrical approach to the OUKITEL K3. Whereas the design on the back mirrors that on the front – barring the actual inclusion of the display on the front panel and the dual camera layout. So both panels curve the same way, marry up to the frame the same way, and just generally are presented in the same way. As for the display, it is now confirmed that the OUKITEL K3 will be equipped with a 5.5-inch Sharp LCD display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and an Asahi Glass touch screen.

Although the rest of the specs have yet to be confirmed, as this is an OUKITEL K-series smartphone, it does seem to be one which will come loaded with a decent battery capacity. Without detailing the exact capacity, OUKITEL has now confirmed as much. This is also while confirming that the inclusion of a large battery will not impact on the thickness of the smartphone in general. Unfortunately, that is largely the extent to what is known about the OUKITEL K3 at the moment. As part of the pre-launch period though, OUKITEL is running a ‘Guess to Win’ contest where interested parties can win prizes by guessing various OUKITEL K3 specs before they are announced. Right now, the question revolves around the battery capacity and those interested can submit their guesses through the link below.