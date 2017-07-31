OUKITEL K3 Comes With Big Battery, Xperia-Inspired Design

The OUKITEL K3 is an upcoming smartphone from OUKITEL. Although the details on this smartphone are still pretty light, the company has now provided some new information on the OUKITEL K3. In particular, OUKITEL has confirmed that some of the design points in use on this smartphone have taken inspiration from Sony’s Xperia XZ range, as well as confirming a number of ‘firsts’ for the company’s big battery smartphone series.

First up, and continuing the K-series trend, the OUKITEL K3 is a device that places a lot of its focus on its battery capacity. As the OUKITEL K3 comes loaded with a 6,000 mAh battery. However, in terms of those ‘firsts’, OUKITEL has confirmed that the OUKITEL K3 comes with four specific aspects that cannot be found on other K-series smartphones. The first is that this is a smartphone that not only comes with a dual rear camera configuration, but also a dual front camera setup. The second is that both of the dual camera configurations are spearheaded by a 16-megapixel camera. The third is that the OUKITEL K3 comes with a curved back panel, as well as a curved front panel. The fourth ‘first’ is that the OUKITEL K3’s screen and back cover includes a glossy finish. The latter two draw nicely on examples that OUKITEL suggests highlight the inspiration the OUKITEL K3 has taken from Sony’s Xperia XZ series. As OUKITEL notes that the OUKITEL K3 looks to achieve a finish where the front and back portions are blended together seamlessly, further aided through the inclusion of an ergonomic frame.

While the rest of the specs and the features have yet to be confirmed, OUKITEL does note that more information will become available in due course. As well as pointing out that in addition to the extended battery life and camera improvements that are on offer, the OUKITEL K3 will also be a powerful smartphone (powered by an octa-core processor), will offer greater levels of storage, and will also be priced so that it is cost-effective. The only other aspect which had previously been confirmed is that the OUKITEL K3 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution.