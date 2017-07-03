OUKITEL K10000 Pro In ‘Cool’ & ‘Crazy’ Product, Factory Test Videos

If you are in the market for a smartphone which comes with a battery capacity great enough to offer long-lasting levels of usage in between charges, then the OUKITEL K10000 Pro is likely to be one worth considering. As this is a smartphone that comes loaded with a 10,000 mAh capacity battery. And to highlight its battery saving features, as well as the rest of the features on offer, OUKITEL has now released a ‘cool’ product video which can be seen in full below.

Besides its battery capacity, the OUKITEL K10000 is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL K10000 Pro comes equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core SoC (clocking at 1.5 GHz). As well as a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, 4G LTE support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). In terms of design, the back cover comes with its own added protection, by way of an Australian calf leather back. One which not only adds to the protection, but also a more unique textured feel.

Speaking of the design, the ‘cool product video’ is not the only video recently released by OUKITEL, as the company has also now made available a ‘crazy’ production tests video. Generally speaking, videos often come through detailing the factory and production process of a smartphone, and while this video looks to do the same, it does so by highlighting some of the more crazier tests that the OUKITEL K10000 Pro is put through before reaching consumers. According to OUKITEL, its smartphones are put through more than 40 tests in total. Although the video only highlights a selection of those tests, including the OUKITEL K10000 Pro being exposed to 70℃ temperatures for 48 hours, a roller test which comprises of 1,000 circles, and a drop test from 50 cm. As well as a moist corrosion test, a body twist test, a USB port plug in and out test, a body soft pressure test, and a micro drop test. Those interested can check out the product testing video in full below.

While those interested in picking up the OUKITEL K10000 Pro, can do from a number of online retailers including Amazon, Aliexpress, and GearBest.