OUKITEL K10000 MAX Specs: 10,000 mAh Battery, Added Protection

Following in the footsteps of the K10000 Plus and the K10000 Pro, OUKITEL has now confirmed the full specs for its latest K10000 addition, the K10000 MAX. One of the clear differences with the K10000 MAX compared to the rest of the K10000 range is its emphasis on durability. As among other things, the K10000 MAX offers a rugged casing which makes this an option aimed at those that need greater levels of protection, without having to compromise on performance.

In terms of that protective casing, the K10000 MAX’s body makes use of a anti-drop and anti-dust outer shell. As a result, and thanks to the included IP68 certification, this is also a waterproof smartphone. In terms of the rest of the main specs, the OUKITEL K10000 MAX is a smartphone that is equipped with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the K10000 MAX comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6753 octa-core processor (clocking at 1.3 GHz). The rear camera comes in a 13-megapixel form, although it is interpolated up to 16-megapixels. While the front-camera is an 8-megapixel camera (interpolated up to 13-megapixels). Additional features worth noting include expandable storage (up to 64GB), 4G LTE support, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.0 (Nougat).

Of course, the K10000 MAX would not be a K10000 smartphone if it did not come loaded with a battery to last. In this case, the K10000 MAX once again comes loaded with a 10,000 mAh battery, one which OUKITEL suggests will last for ‘several days’ before needing to be charged again. Which coupled with the military-grade outer casing makes this the type of smartphone that will likely appeal to industry workers and outdoor enthusiasts, as well as general consumers. OUKITEL is already accepting subscriptions for those who want to be one of the first to pick up the K10000 MAX, and those early subscribers will receive a $50 coupon code which can be used against the purchase when the smartphone does become available. Some of those subscribers will also have the opportunity to pick the K10000 MAX up for half the price it will be on sale for. More details on the subscription process through the link below.