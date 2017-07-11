OUKITEL Announces Brilliant Black, Sapphire Blue U11 Plus Editions

The OUKITEL U11 Plus first became available in May of this year. Although at the time it was only available to order in one of two colors, black or white. However, it now seems as though OUKITEL is opening up the color availability of the U11 Plus, as the company has now announced that the OUKITEL U11 Plus will soon be available to buy in two new colors.

The new colors are ‘Brilliant Black’ and ‘Sapphire Blue’. In terms of the ‘Brilliant Black’ option, while this one looks to offer a much darker color, it also does offer some additional colored accents when you look close enough. Not to mention results is a metallic like finish with the sort of reflective effect that can be found on a number of premium devices. In contrast, the Sapphire Blue option is designed to bring more color to the OUKITEL U11 Plus, with a much brighter shine, along with blue and purple accents. While OUKITEL has now announced the introduction of these new colors, the company has yet to confirm when they will become readily available although they are expected to be released at some point during this month.

Besides the color, the rest of what the U11 Plus offers remains the same. Which means interested buyers can still expect to get a 5.7-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As well as 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a MediaTek MTK6750T octa-core processor. In terms of the cameras, the U11 Plus comes loaded with a dual rear camera configuration, comprised of two 16-megapixel cameras, along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera option. Additional features worth noting include a 3,700 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). Likewise, the design also remains the same. So in addition to the colored backs, the new color options also include the same metal frame which joins the curved front and back portions of the device. Of course, what is likely to be one of the major selling points for this smartphone, is the price. As it is available for well under $200, with the current versions available from the likes of GearBest for only $177. It is presumed, the new color options, Brilliant Black and Sapphire Blue, will also hit the market at the same price.