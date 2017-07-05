Orchid Gray Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus Launched In India

The Orchid Gray Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus variants have been announced in India. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus actually landed in India back in April, but the two devices were announced in Midnight Black and Maple Gold color variants only, the Coral Blue Galaxy S8 Plus model arrived in the meantime, and now the Orchid Gray color variant landed as well. Now, before we get into it, it’s worth noting that the 6GB RAM Galaxy S8 Plus also made its way to India, just in case you were wondering.

The Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus variants are identical to the regular Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets in every way, except the two devices look a bit different on the outside due to this new color. Specs, however, are completely the same, and so are their general designs. The Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus also retain the price point of all the other 4GB RAM Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets in India, the Galaxy S8 is priced at Rs. 57,900, while the Galaxy S8 Plus costs Rs. 64,900. No matter which of the two devices you opt to purchase, you will get a free Convertible Wireless Charger, and Rs. 3,000 cashback on HDFC credit card. The Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus is still not available for purchase, but it will be available for pre-order starting later today through Flipkart and Samsung Shop. You will be able to pre-order this variant of the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus until July 11, and the two devices will go on sale starting on July 12.

The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are made out of metal and glass, the two devices sport the same design, but the Galaxy S8 is the smaller device here. Samsung’s Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the two phones in India, and the Orchid Gray Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus ship with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. A 16-megapixel snapper is placed on the back of these two phones, and the two devices ship with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, with Samsung’s custom UI installed on top of it. If you’d like to know more about either of these two phones, feel free to check out our full review of Samsung’s flagship handsets.