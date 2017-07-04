OPPO A77 & Vivo X9s Plus Renders, Specs And Prices Surface

The OPPO A77 and the Vivo X9s Plus renders have just surfaced along with their respective spec sheets and prices. These two phones are expected to become official in the near future, so let’s take a look at what they have to offer. Both of these phones are made out of metal, and they’re actually quite similar. Both devices will sport a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which will double as a home key, while the back side of the two devices is also quite similar. You will notice a single rear-facing camera on both of these smartphones, while both devices will also ship with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom, where you will also notice a charging port and a loudspeaker.

The OPPO A77’s volume rocker is placed on the left, while you will find its power / lock key on the right. The power / lock key, volume up and volume down buttons are all placed on the right-hand side of the Vivo X9s Plus. The OPPO A77 will, according to the provided info, sport a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage. The device will be fueled by the Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat. A 13-megapixel shooter will be placed on its back, while you will find a 16-megapixel camera on its front side. A 3,115mAh non-removable battery will be included on the inside of this smartphone, and the device will weigh 148 grams. The OPPO A77 will measure 153.3 x 75.9 x 7.4mm, while it will cost 2,299 Yuan ($338), if the provided info is accurate.

The Vivo X9s Plus, on the other hand, will come with a 5.85-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) panel, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device will ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 64-bit octa-core processor, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, while Vivo’s Funtouch UI will be included on top of it. A 16-megapixel shooter will be placed on the back of this phone, while you will find a 20-megapixel snapper on its front side. A 3,920mAh non-removable battery will also be a part of this package, and the phone will weigh 183 grams. The device will measure 162.59 x 78.84 x 7.25mm, and it will cost 3,298 Yuan ($485), if the source is to be believed, that is.