OPPO A77 Poster Leaked, Shows Two Possible Variants

A poster for the OPPO A77 has been leaked, showing two possible color variants of the handset. The poster is showing two phones, one in black and the other in gold. If previously leaked renders are to be believed, the phones in the poster are likely two different variants of the OPPO A77. The smartphone with a gold back is expected to come with a white front, while the rear color of the handset with the black front is not yet known, though black is like the color all the way around as you can see that the sides of the phone are black. Aside from the possible colors of the device, the poster also provides some information about its external build. From the images, users may see a volume rocker placed at the left-hand side of the device while the power button is found on the other side. A fingerprint scanner is located below the handset’s display, while users may find the rear camera and flash assembly at the upper left-hand portion of the device’s back panel.

A previous leak has provided information about the device’s internal specifications and the external features that were not clearly visible on the poster. The phone is equipped with a headphone jack and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer, both of which are located at the bottom portion of the smartphone. Previous leaks claim that the device will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage. The OPPO A77 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor from Qualcomm.

The said chipset may not be the most powerful offering from the semiconductor firm, but it is well regarded for its power-efficiency. The chipset also has a built-in Adreno 506 GPU for the device’s graphics processing needs. A 13-megapixel camera on the front and a 16-megapixel camera on the back should satisfy the imaging needs of most smartphone owners. Meanwhile, a 3,115mAh battery is also included in order to keep the device going throughout the day. Beyond the hardware specifications, previous leaks also hinted at the possible retail price of the OPPO A77. It’s likely that the device will be available for 2,299 Yuan in China. When and if the device is launched globally, it is only then that the information about the pricing and availability in international markets will likely be made officially available.