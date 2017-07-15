Oomi Smart Home System Now Supports Alexa, More IoT Services

Smart home system startup Oomi announced that its solution is now compatible with Amazon’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant Alexa, as well as a number of other products and services. The recently launched platform was updated with support for devices manufactured by Alphabet’s Nest Labs and can now also be paired with Schlage-made locks and the Philips Hue lineup. The Chicago, Illinois-based home automation company is hoping that this expanded product support will make its offering even more attractive to consumers looking to make their homes smarter but being unwilling to commit to a single brand of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The move marks the first time that Oomi’s service expanded its reach to third-party solutions, having originally been introduced as a platform intended to work with the company’s proprietary smart home accessories.

The expansion of Oomi’s device support coincides with the firm’s official release of its solution that is now available for purchase to everyone for the first time ever. The Oomi Home starter pack and individual IoT devices made by the startup can be bought directly from the company’s website, though Oomi promises that its entire portfolio will make its way to Amazon and a number of other retail partners later this year. The Californian firm didn’t provide a more precise time frame for that announcement, though it did mention that Dell will be one of the companies that will start selling its products in the coming months. It’s understood that the price of Oomi’s offerings on Amazon won’t differ from the one listed on its proprietary online shop, and the same goes for its other retail partners. The Oomi Home kit is currently available for purchase for $699 and consumers are also able to buy the firm’s accessories individually.

While far from the only home automation startup in the country, Oomi claims that its solution is unique in the sense that it’s extremely accessible and doesn’t require a high degree of tech savviness. Its capabilities are mostly in line with contemporary smart home platforms, with the system providing users with a portable solution for home monitoring and IoT management. More details on Oomi’s endeavors should follow later this year.