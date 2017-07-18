Ookla’s Latest Speed Test Results Shows T-Mobile on Top

Ookla’s Speedtest.net app is one of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and it uses data from tests done by all of its users to determine which carrier or ISP has the best and fastest internet speeds. It’s a test that T-Mobile likes to tout quite often, largely due to the fact that it’s crowdsourced, and now the latest speed test results are out, and T-Mobile is still at the top with an average speed of 26.9Mbps, which is actually higher than its average for the first quarter of the year (January through March) of 24.4Mbps.

T-Mobile is actually taking this opportunity to tout that Verizon has now dropped to third, after launching unlimited data. The carrier launched unlimited data towards the end of the first quarter, so the second quarter was the first full quarter that Verizon had unlimited on offer. And its speeds did suffer a bit. Verizon had an average of 24.3Mbps in the first quarter and that dropped to just 22.7Mbps in the second quarter. AT&T was third place in the first quarter with speeds of 23.9Mbps and now its in second place with average speeds of 23.0Mbps. So AT&T did also drop a bit, after launching its own unlimited data offerings. But not as much as Verizon did.

T-Mobile also noted in its press release that according to its internal data (so take this with a grain of salt), T-Mobile customers actually use 50% more data than Verizon customers do. T-Mobile believes this is because Verizon customers are too afraid to use data as they might hit their data cap and be hit with overages, or be throttled. T-Mobile offers unlimited, only, now and there’s no throttling until you hit around 30GB, and even then it’s unlikely to happen. T-Mobile’s CEO, John Legere has also taken this opportunity to launch an Internet scavenger hunt with the hashtag #VZDropsTo3rd over on his Twitter account. Legere is giving out a prize to the first person to finish the scavenger hunt, which is actually a pretty tricky one to get through. You can find out more information at the source link below.