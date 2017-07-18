OnePlus Weather Hits The Play Store As A OnePlus Exclusive

OnePlus Weather has hit the Play Store although it’s a OnePlus exclusive, meaning users who don’t own a OnePlus device won’t be able to grab this app and install it. That might be a bit of downer for some users as there are likely to be plenty of them who rather enjoy the aesthetic that OnePlus Weather provides, alas, it seems the install is out of reach if you use a phone from another manufacturer.

Like other weather applications that are available on Android, OnePlus Weather will allow users to manage multiple cities in their feed so they can add their home location as well as any locations they may be planning to visit, or any other locations where they may often reside. Weather details are pulled from Accuweather so the information should be pretty spot on and line up with just about every other weather app out there as many of them use Accuweather for details as well. The app also has a minimalist design to it with a sort of material design/artsy feel to the graphics, which are dynamic and will shift based on the current weather for a given location. For example, if it’s raining or snowing, the backdrop on the main page will show an illustration mimicking rain or snow.

As for what types of information users can expect to find within the app, OnePlus Weather will be able to list off things like temperature, humidity, visibility, wind, UV levels, and pressure. The app also lets you share weather details with other users and supports sharing through just about any means available, like social media, emails, or text messages. This could come in handy if you’re travelling somewhere with a friend or loved one and just happened to do the leg work on checking what the weather will be like once you get there. If you’re more concerned with having visibility of the forecast for more than just the current day, the app also supports up to a 15-day forecast so you’ll be able to see what the weather is like pretty far out. This is not a new app, rather an updated version of the app that was already available on OnePlus devices, but having it in the Play Store for OnePlus device owners (like the OnePlus 5) now means it’ll be easier to send out future updates. Included in this version are a few improvements as well as bug fixes, so the overall performance of the app should be smoother.