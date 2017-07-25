OnePlus Still Pushing Notification Ads To Its Customers

During the last month’s run-up to the release of the OnePlus 5, the Chinese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) started delivering push notification ads to its customers and the company is apparently still employing that practice to this date, with one owner of the recently launched device taking on Twitter on Monday to voice his displeasure about the fact that the company was trying to get him to enroll in a giveaway. The situation was made even more confusing by the fact that OnePlus was trying to convince OnePlus 5 owners to fill a survey for a chance to win another OnePlus 5. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based consumer electronics manufacturer has yet to comment on the matter in any official capacity.

Much like the original notification ads, the latest series that the BBK Electronics-owned phone maker started distributing in the last 24 hours is being delivered by the Push app, one of the default services of the company’s proprietary OxygenOS. The notifications themselves can be blocked manually by launching the main Settings app on any OnePlus device, locating Push in the “Apps” section, and disabling its ability to send notifications. However, the behavior is enabled by default and the process of turning it off isn’t immediately clear to the average user, which made some of the company’s customers question its practices on social media in recent days. The OnePlus 5 was the subject of another controversy earlier this month, with some users reporting that they’re unable to call emergency services with their devices. The Chinese OEM promptly acknowledged the issue and started distributing a fix to all affected users, but not without escaping some more criticism on social media.

Despite the aforementioned issues and some other complaints about the OnePlus 5 including the so-called “jelly scrolling” effect, the latest smartphone made by the China-based company is apparently selling extremely well, with one of the firm’s top executives recently claiming that it’s the fastest-selling OnePlus device to date. The more premium model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory just got back in stock yesterday and is expected to be sold out in a matter of days.