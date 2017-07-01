OnePlus Sending Out Misleading Text Messages in India

OnePlus is currently sending out text messages to all those who registered interest in the OnePlus 5 in India right now. But that text message is a bit misleading, and this isn’t the first time that OnePlus has misled its customers in India. During the first week of sales in India – which was this past week – OnePlus announced that the OnePlus 5 was the best selling smartphone on Amazon India in a launch week. Which very well might be true. However in the text message it is sending to customers leaves out the portion about Amazon India and launch week. Leading many to believe that it is the highest grossing smartphone ever, in India.

Now, the company isn’t just sending out the text message to tout its success, it is being sent out because Amazon has opted to extend its promotion on the OnePlus 5, at least for SBI cardholders. Those that are SBI cardholders and buy the OnePlus 5 before July 2nd will get Rs. 1500 back (that’s about $23 USD) on the purchase. The promotion was extended, which is why OnePlus is sending out these text messages to customers who had registered interest in the OnePlus 5 before it actually launched in June.

The OnePlus 5 has indeed been selling well in India as well as other parts of the world, but to lead people to believe that it is the best selling smartphone ever, in India is a bit of a stretch. Now it’s likely that this wasn’t done on purpose, and it’s even possible that OnePlus had to remove some characters so that the message would fit into one text (since not everyone has a smartphone these days, and non-smartphones will break up the message into multiple messages). But this should be an easy fix for OnePlus. The company has made a name for itself – and not a good name – with its marketing and advertising. Since the OnePlus 5 is a smaller company, it doesn’t have the ad dollars that Samsung has. So it has to resort to other methods to promote its products. It has scaled back, in the past year on its marketing and done it pretty well. But it looks like the India unit didn’t get that message.