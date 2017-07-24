OnePlus 5 Midnight Black With 8GB Of RAM Now Back In Stock

The Midnight Black variant of the OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory is now back in stock for a limited time, the BBK Electronics-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) confirmed in a statement provided to Android Headlines on Monday. The model was already sold out on a number of occasions following the phone’s launch in late June and OnePlus made no attempt to estimate how long will the latest batch be in stock. In light of the fact that the OnePlus 5 is the fastest-selling device from the Shenzhen, Guangdong-based handset maker to date and given how it still offers relatively good value for money despite being more expensive than its predecessor, the most high-end variant of the smartphone likely won’t be available for too long.

The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer traditionally struggled to meet the demand for its products ever since its beginnings in 2013, and while some of the company’s top executives were previously promising that the OnePlus 5 will be easy to purchase following its release, the more premium version of the handset is still in extremely short supply even after more than a month since its official market release. The latest batch of the product is now available for an “immediate dispatch,” the company said, so your device should ship immediately after you pay for the order for the time being. The flagship itself costs $539 in the United States and €559 in Europe, and that price isn’t expected to change in the coming weeks. The base model with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory that’s $60 cheaper than its counterpart has been in relatively stable supply for a few weeks now and should be available for immediate shipping until the end of the year, or at least until the Chinese phone maker discontinues it.

The OnePlus 5 packs a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC). The device lacks a microSD card slot but features a versatile dual camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens, as well as a 16-megapixel front-facing module with electronic image stabilization (EIS).