Official: Meizu PRO 7 Flagship Will Be Announced On July 26

Meizu’s Head of Global Marketing, Ard Boudeling, shared the first Meizu PRO 7 teaser recently, and the company has now started sending out invites for the Meizu PRO 7 event. Thanks to those invites, we now know when will the Meizu PRO 7 launch, it is coming on July 26, and the company also confirmed that info via its official Twitter handle. The aforementioned invitation actually confirms that the Meizu PRO 7 will sport a secondary display on the back, as a number of rumors and leaks already suggested.

It is still unknown if Meizu is planning to announce the Meizu PRO 7 Plus alongside the regular Meizu PRO 7 unit, but chances are that the company will launch the ‘Plus’ variant later this year. That secondary display that was mentioned earlier will actually be placed below the dual camera setup on the back of the Meizu PRO 7. That will either be an E-ink display, or a color display, leaks have been conflicting when it comes to that, so we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. The Meizu PRO 7 will ship with Meizu’s multifunctional mBack physical key, and that button will be placed below its display. The Meizu PRO 7 will be made out of metal, and chances are that those two cameras on the back will be 13-megapixel snappers, at least if rumors are to be believed. That secondary display will have a number of functions, and in addition to being able to use it as a notification center, some leaks even suggested that it will have an option to become your main display if needed.

The Meizu PRO 7 will sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD display, while it will ship with 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside, it is even possible that Meizu is planning to release both of those variants. MediaTek’s Helio X30 64-bit deca-core processor will fuel the Meizu PRO 7, and Android Nougat will probably come pre-installed on the phone, while Meizu’s Flyme OS skin will be placed on top of it. It is worth noting that the ‘Plus’ model is expected to come with the Exynos 8895 SoC, which is probably why it will arrive later this year, at least that was the case last year with the Meizu PRO 6 Plus.

