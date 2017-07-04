Official Galaxy Note 8 Cases Already Up For Pre-Orders

Official protective cases for the Galaxy Note 8 are already available for pre-orders from MobileFun, a phone accessory manufacturer and retailer that recently revealed supposedly accurate renders of Samsung’s upcoming phablet as part of the announcement of its Olixar case lineup. The new listings that should be based on official product data provided by the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) reveal a number of new details about Samsung’s next flagship, as well as its accessories. According to the pages that can be accessed beneath this writing, the Galaxy Note 8 will launch in five color options – Black, Deep Blue, Gold, Silver, and Orchid Grey. The Seoul-based tech giant is also planning to retail the controversial 2-Piece Pop Cover for the Galaxy Note 8 that debuted alongside the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus and was met with a highly polarizing response from consumers. The same apparently won’t hold true for the popular Lens Cover that was offered for the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 but now apparently won’t be part of its successor’s official accessory list.

The Wireless Charging Case that launched alongside the now-discontinued 2016 phablet is set to make a return with the Galaxy Note 8, with MobileFun listing the so-called “Back Pack” accessory as featuring a 3,100mAh battery that you’ll be able to use to recharge your Galaxy Note 8. That luxury comes at a price, with the Back Pack Wireless Charging Case being the most expensive of the lot, sporting a price tag of $94.99 / £89.00. All of the newly unveiled cases have somewhat higher recommended retail prices (RRPs) compared to those designed for the Galaxy Note 7, which is in line with recent reports that even the device itself will be more expensive than its predecessor and will retail for as much as $1100, depending on the market. Other unveiled accessories aren’t particularly surprising, with Samsung apparently opting to revise its popular Alcantara Cover, Clear View Stand Cover, Genuine Leather Cover, and LED View Cover lineups for the Galaxy Note 8. Consumers looking for a more affordable and traditional-looking accessory can also opt for the company’s regular Protective Cover that will be available in Black and Deep Blue.

Refer to the banners below if you’re interested in pre-ordering the cases from MobileFun and checking out their individual prices which start at $15.99, though note that their shipping dates are still unknown and will depend on the release of the Galaxy Note 8 itself that’s expected to be unveiled in late summer, presumably by the time IFA Berlin kicks off on September 1.