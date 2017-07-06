Official: Future Nokia Smartphones Will Feature ZEISS Optics

Nokia / HMD Global had partnered up with Xiaomi yesterday, and now the company has announced that it has agreed on a partnership with ZEISS optics as well. In a joint press release on ZEISS’ website, the two companies are announced mutual collaboration which will see ZEISS’ optics included in upcoming Nokia smartphones. For those of you who are not aware of this, some previous Nokia-branded devices sport ZEISS’ optics, though that was before HMD Global took control, so we basically do not have a single Nokia-branded, Android-powered device with ZEISS’ optics on the inside.

The two companies say that the goal of this partnership is to advance the quality of the total imaging experience on smartphones, ranging from software and services, all the way to the screen quality and optic design. As part of this partnership, HMD Global and ZEISS will co-develop imaging capabilities and will bring the ZEISS optics back to Nokia-branded smartphones. Nokia and ZEISS started cooperating over 10 years ago, and the two companies are hoping that they’ll have even more success this time around. In case you’re wondering, ZEISS’ optics can be found in the Nokia N-branded smartphones, as well in those which feature the PureView technology.

These two companies did not say what Nokia-branded, Android-powered smartphone will be the first to feature ZEISS’ optics, but it is possible that the Nokia 9 will be the one to break the ice. The Nokia 9 is expected to launch later this year, and if rumors and leaks are to be believed, that will be the company’s flagship smartphone, which will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. Nokia had recently confirmed that the Nokia 2, 7 and 8 are coming, though the company’s executive did not mention the Nokia 9, so that handset is still not officially confirmed. HMD Global released three Nokia-branded, Android-powered phones thus far, the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, all of which are currently available for purchase in certain regions, and are slowly expanding their availability. HMD Global managed to partner up with both Xiaomi and ZEISS in only two days, and things surely look promising for the Nokia brand, not only can we expect to see some of Xiaomi’s patents in Nokia’s upcoming smartphones, but ZEISS optics as well.