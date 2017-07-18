Official BLUBOO S1 Preview

Are you looking for a nice performing Android phone with an affordable price? Then the BLUBOO S1 will be a good choice. The phone features a 90% screen-to-body ratio, and the tri-bezel-less display is the first full-screen handset from BLUBOO.

2017 has witnessed BLUBOO strive to push the innovative technology of an immersed display. It could be said that the BLUBOO S1 is the company’s pride-based device for this year. This handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 (clocked at 2.5 GHz), coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB). The S1 has now been listed on GearBest where it is exclusively being sold. The flagship killer BLUBOO S1 is currently available for $159.99.

So, if you are excited about this new smartphone, then let’s take a look at its attractive features.

BLUBOO S1 Technical specifications:

Full display design with 90% screen-to-body ratio

Helio P25 octa-core processor

Sony Dual rear cameras: 16.0MP+3.0MP

Massive storage: 4GB of RAM, 64GB of ROM expandable up to 256GB

SHARP 5.5” FHD display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4

LTE CAT6 support

0.1s front touch access

3500 lithium-ion polymer battery & fast charge

Double-sided 2.5D Curved Design

OTG connection

Type C Port

Dual SIM, Dual Standby, Nano SIM+Nano SIM/SD Card

Android 7.0 Nougat

Available in Piano Black and Pearl White

Design

The Bluboo S1 has a tri-bezel-less screen, its front Sharp FHD display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 while also achieving a pretty high 90% screen-to-body ratio. The rear panel uses Organic Glass with high light transmittance, so it could also work as your secondary pocket mirror. And the organic reinforced plastic frame has a ceramic-like texture, allowing the phone to remain very light, while also beating metal devices when it comes to a comfortable grip. As can be seen in the pictures, there’s a small stripe on the top, which houses a slit-shaped grille for the earpiece, while the selfie camera is next to the home button / fingerprint scanner on the bottom.

Display

The BLUBOO S1 sports a 5.5-inch 1080p screen with a 2.5D curved glass display, with the device achieving a full display design. As a result, the earpiece and proximity sensor have been greatly miniaturized, to where they are nearly invisible. This is in addition to the rotating of the front camera. Finally the screen on the S1 takes up 90% of the phone’s front surface area with no bezels.The viewing angles are good, as is the color reproduction. Also, there’s an anti-fingerprint coating layer on the surface that aids in preventing and cleaning fingerprint marks.

Hardware & Performance

Coming to the internals, the BLUBOO S1 is equipped with a pretty good hardware, considering the price point. As it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 (clocked at 2.5GHz). The device can be considered as one of the best-performing smartphones in this price range thanks to its powerful hardware and its AnTuTu benchmark score comes in at 60151. In addition to its score which confirms its classification as an excellent performing device, you can also multitask with ease. Additionally, the Bluboo S1 gets 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable to 256GB. Gaming on this device is brilliant, as it can play almost any game available on the Google Play Store without any glitches.

Software and UI

The BLUBOO S1 runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat), which is not only simpler and easier to use, but also offers faster and smoother performance. With new features like improved fluency, enhanced data flow control and split-screen multitasking, etc. Resulting in a more refined user experience. The UI is customized by BLUBOO with the aim to create a pure and good-looking experience. There is no extra bloatware except a few widgets for the weather, time etc. It can be said that the UI is quite smooth and has no lags what so ever, while performing high-end tasks.

Camera

The smartphone is equipped with a Sony dual-camera composition on the back. The 16MP Sony main camera is responsible for taking all the photos, and is assisted by a 3MP sensor for depth perception. This combination allows for shallow depth-of-field and bokeh effects. The back camera has full support for Dual LED flashlight which means you can capture images with impressive portrait photos in low light conditions. As for the selfie cam, you will find an 8MP shooter situated on the chin of the S1, which also hosts the physical home button, which also doubles as a fingerprint scanner.

Camera Samples

Battery

The BLUBOO S1 houses a 3,500 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery with quick charging support. It takes less than 90 minutes to charge the device to 100% – a 20% reduction in charging time. The device supports up to 28 hours of continuous calls, 36 hours of continuous music, 22 hours of continuous video. Due to excellent battery performance, It can easily last a full day on heavy to moderate usage.

Other Notable Bluboo S1 Features

Accessing the phone can be achieved with a gentle touch in just 0.1 seconds, which is not only quite fast but also convenient. Also, BLUBOO S1 provides an OTG connection and Reversible USB Type-C Port which is a sacrifice that had to be made to seek the simplification of design style. A USB Type-C to 3.5mm headphone jack adapter is also provided though.

Verdict

If you are a looking for a compact smartphone with powerful performance and at a good price then the BLUBOO S1 stands out. It is a holistic mixture of a great phone that gives you all the up-to-date features. For more details on the BLUBOO S1 you can refer to the official website: