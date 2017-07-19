Nubia To Boost Its Indian Presence With A $100M Investment

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia has allocated $100 million in investment for the company’s manufacturing business in India as a part of a broader effort to expand its operations in the country and gain more customers. Eric Hu, India Country Manager for Nubia, was quoted by Indo-Asian News Service as saying a larger portion of that investment has been earmarked for the creation of a manufacturing facility in India, where Nubia set foot just last year. Part of the money is also set aside for building up Nubia’s brand in the country, according to Hu, adding that the company plans to seek distribution channels in India and establish its own e-store where its devices and accessories will be put on display in a bid to reach out to more potential customers in the country. Hu said the company expects the Nubia store could kick off operation by the end of this year.

Nubia’s smartphones are popular for their impressive camera quality, which is why the company has high hopes for its future in India, where Hu said users are becoming increasingly focused on high-quality shooters, among other features. Nubia now promises to deliver what Hu describes as the best camera technology to the Indian users. The company strives to become the leader in the mobile camera technology, having recently launched its Nubia N2 in India with powerful camera features including a 13-megapixel rear camera built with Sony’s IMX258 sensor and with an f/2.2 aperture. Its 16-megapixel front shooter packs Samsung’s 3P3ST sensor and an f/2.0 aperture with an 80-degree wide-angle lens. The company also debuted the Nubia N2’s more powerful variant in India earlier this month: the Nubia M2.

On top of its investment for manufacturing in India, Nubia also has many other plans up its sleeve for the company’s future in the country. More specifically, Nubia will introduce up to five more devices with varying price tags and venture into tier II and tier III cities, according to Hu. The company targets more than 60 cities in India for its after sales support initiative, something that should add more value to its offerings given how important it is to cater to the customers’ demands after purchasing a mobile phone. It is interesting to see now how Nubia plans to compete with the major players in the mobile market in India and whether it can survive competition there.