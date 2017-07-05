Nubia N2 Launched In India With 4GB of RAM, 5,000mAh Battery

The Nubia N2 popped up on Amazon India a couple of days ago, and we knew that the phone will launch on July 5, well, that’s exactly what just happened. Nubia has just announced the Nubia N2 in India, though it’s worth noting that the Nubia N2 originally launched in China back in March. In any case, the Nubia N2 is a metal-clad, mid-range smartphone which is actually quite affordable, let’s see what it has to offer.

The Nubia N2 sports a fingerprint scanner below the display, and that button also serves as the phone’s home key. There are two capacitive buttons included on the left and right side of that home key, and this phone actually packs in a 5,000mAh battery on the inside, which is one of its main selling points. The Nubia N2 sports a 5.5-inch 720p (1280 x 720) AMOLED display with a curved 2.5D glass on top of it. The phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750 64-bit octa-core processor, and it comes with the Mali T860 GPU for graphics processing. The device packs in 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 flash storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card, by the way. A 13-megapixel shooter (Sony’s IMX258 sensor, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture) is placed on the back of the Nubia N2, while a 16-megapixel snapper (Samsung’s 3P3ST sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens) can be found on the device’s front side. This phone comes with the AW8738 amplifier for audio, and it offers a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are two SIM card slots included on the inside of this phone, and we’re looking at a hybrid dual SIM setup here, which means that the second SIM card slot can be used in order to expand the device’s storage via a microSD card.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the Nubia N2, while you will find Nubia UI 4.0 on top of it. The Nubia N2 comes in Black Gold and Champagne Gold color variants to India, and it costs Rs. 15,999 ($247) in the country. The device is now available for purchase exclusively from Amazon India, in case you’re interested.

