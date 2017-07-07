Nubia M2 Arrives To India With AMOLED Display, 4GB Of RAM

The Nubia N2 launched in India a couple of days ago, and the company has just announced its sibling as well, the Nubia M2. Having said that, the Nubia M2 is essentially a more powerful variant of the Nubia N2, while it also comes with a dual camera setup on the back, while the Nubia N2 sports ‘only’ one snapper on the back. These two handsets also ship with different battery units, displays and processors. In any case, let’s take a look at what the Nubia M2 has to offer, shall we.

The Nubia M2, much like the Nubia N2, originally launched back in March this year in China. This handset is made out of metal, and despite the fact it’s only 7mm thick, it sports a 3,630mAh battery (+fast charging) on the inside. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. The phone packs in 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this handset, along with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. Two 13-megapixel shooters are placed on the back of the Nubia M2, one monochrome and one RGB sensor. These two cameras come with Sapphire glass lenses, which will make sure that they stay protected. A 16-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, 80-degree wide-angle lens) is placed on the front side of the Nubia M2, and a fingerprint scanner lies below the display. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the Nubia M2, with the company’s Nubia UI 4.0 on top of it. This handset comes with the TAS2555 amplifier, and 7.1 channel Dolby audio, while you will also find two SIM card slots (micro + nano, hybrid setup) on the inside of this smartphone. The Nubia M2 measures 154.5 x 75.9 x 7mm, while it weighs 168 grams, and the phone offers 4G LTE connectivity, of course.

Those of you who are interested in getting the Nubia M2 should know that the device comes in Black Gold and Champagne Gold color variants to India, and that the device costs Rs. 22,999 ($464) in the country. The phone will become available on July 10, exclusively from Amazon India.