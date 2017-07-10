Nougat For Moto X Style Releasing Across India

Moto X Style owners in India should begin checking their phones for update notifications, as the official rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat for their device begins today. Over the next few days, the update should be making its way out to all Moto X Style units in the country. This means that some device owners won’t be seeing the update right away, but may be able to pull it down by checking for an update manually. The update will bring devices up to Nougat, bestowing them with Google-created features like Doze enhancements and native multi-window functionality. The Android Security patch, meanwhile, should be pushed up to the May level. Device-specific tweaks from Moto are also on board, such as a new boot animation and some redesigned UI elements.

India is not the first country to get Nougat for the Moto X Style. The upgrade went live in Brazil in June, after a long soak test. Users in India previously saw the update roll out on a limited basis, though it was not officially coined as a soak test like the first rollout in Brazil. This update is the final version of the Nougat software update for the Moto X Style, and should find its way to all units in India in the near future, rather than the limited subset of users who got the first update back in April.

As with any major system update, all of the usual caveats and tips apply. For starters, if you’re going to download the update, ensure you have at least 50% of your battery power left with a battery in good condition, or have the phone hooked up to a charger. Do not power it off under any circumstances until the update is completely finished and the phone has booted back into Android; doing so would risk rendering the device completely inoperable, a condition known as a hard brick. If you’re not seeing the update quite yet, keep in mind that it’s a rolling release; give it a few days, and it will likely come your way. You can also try rebooting your device, and checking for updates manually by going into the About Device section of your settings and looking for the update option. If those steps don’t net you the update notification you seek, then you’ll simply have to wait.