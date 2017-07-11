Nougat-Based Flyme OS Closed Beta Update Goes Live

The latest version of Flyme OS based on Android Nougat is now entering the closed beta testing stage. At the moment, Flyme OS 6.7.7.10 beta weighs around 1.41GB and although it is currently available only for the Meizu PRO and PRO 6, it will eventually reach the Meizu PRO 5, MX6, Meizu Blue Charm, Blue Charm Max, as well as the Meizu Blue Charm Note 3 (M3 Note) and Note 5 (M5 Note), along with nine additional models that are yet to be named.

The new version of Flyme OS includes various redesigned user interface elements as well as changes to some default applications like the Camera one. The update will also reportedly include numerous under-the-hood changes which are largely part of the stock Android Nougat experience, such as the addition of fingerprint authorization support for mobile payments. Nevertheless, as part of a closed beta program, the latest version of Flyme OS is not without its flaws, and as expected, early adopters will have to look past several issues and missing features. This includes the gesture wake-up function which seems to have been disabled, the lack of mobile payment solutions through fingerprint authorization on China’s online payment platform Alipay, and several issues with the camera application which might cause certain features including HDR to misbehave. As of this writing, closed beta testers have access to Flyme OS version 6.7.7.10, though new updates including more fixes and improvements should be released on a regular basis for the time being.

Interestingly enough, Meizu had previously launched the Android Nougat-based Flyme OS beta update on numerous third-party smartphones from manufacturers including Samsung, LG, HTC, Sony, Xiaomi, Huawei, and OnePlus to name a few, however, it’s likely that the final, public version of Flyme OS 6 will first debut on a Meizu handset. As to when this might happen, it all depends on how the beta testing will develop and how fast Meizu will be able to iron out most of the flaws. Right now the latest version of Flyme OS available to the public is based on Android Marshmallow, but there still are several Meizu smartphones currently running Android Lollipop-based Flyme OS, including the Meizu PRO 5 and M3 Note.